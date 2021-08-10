The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 172

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: After Beijing announced strict new rules, China’s biggest private education companies said they are no longer offering Chinese students tutoring services led by staff who are not in China; Chinese gaming companies’ shares plunged due to a looming clampdown on the gaming sector after another state media report condemned gaming addiction; and Foxconn will buy a semiconductor factory from Taiwanese memory chip supplier Macronix International for $91 million.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about the shocking allegations against an Alibaba manager.