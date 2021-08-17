The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 173

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Beijing banned primary and middle schools in the capital from using overseas textbooks; the Cyberspace Administration of China launched a national crackdown on illegal surveillance, resulting in tracking down 25,000 illegal webcams access permissions and confiscating 1,500 sets of covert listening devices; and China’s medical beauty industry is subjected to regulatory scrutiny on financial and medical risks. 

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global financial reporter Tang Ziyi about China’s carbon market.

