The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 174

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: The White House announced retired career diplomat Nicholas Burns as President Biden’s latest nomination for U.S. ambassador to China;  China’s top transport authority called on ride-hailing firms to cap the commissions they take from drivers and disclose them publicly; and according to Xinhua, China’s top leaders have pledged to better control “reasonably adjusting excessive” income and encouraged high-earning groups and enterprises to give back to society.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global company news reporter Kelsey Cheng about how a photo taken by a Caixin photographer launched a debate about non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

You Can Learn Chinese

The rivalry: Beijing vs. Shanghai

John Pasden
Senzaimaru - Alex Santafe
China Stories

[Podcast] The start of modern Sino-Japanese relations

Kaiser Kuo

Decoding Chinese technology policy, with Lotus Ruan

NüVoices

Historian Adam Tooze on why China’s modern history should matter to Americans

Kaiser Kuo

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 173

Kaiser Kuo

Gyude Moore reflects on a week of democracy, debt, and despair

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden