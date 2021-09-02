The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 175

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China’s UN ambassador calls on the WHO to investigate Fort Detrick and the University of North Carolina for alleged “lab leaks,” apparently in reaction to U.S. allegations of a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology; the epidemiologist known as “China’s Dr. Fauci” has been cleared of academic fraud allegations; China’s infamous “996” work hours are declared illegal by a Chinese court; AI facial recognition giant SenseTime applies for an IPO that could weigh in at $2 billion; and Beijing seeks to allay fears of massive income redistribution.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global financial news reporter Guo Yingzhe about “Special-purpose acquisition companies,” or SPACs, and why they may be targeted by Hong Kong securities regulators.