The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 176

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Chinese online game companies wonder whether new rules may mean it’s game over soon; the entertainment sector is ordered to rid itself of unethical or unpatriotic celebs, and take “sissy men” off the air; ride-hailing companies are ordered to clean up their act; global warming pow-wow between John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua in Tianjin; and President Xi Jinping wants to establish a Beijing-based stock exchange for small- and mid-size companies.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about ByteDance’s decision to end the practice of six-day work weeks every other week — and what this may mean for the tech sector.