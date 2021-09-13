The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 177

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Major Chinese tech companies are ordered to do more to protect gig workers; Xi Jinping and Joe Biden speak by phone for the second time since Biden’s inauguration; Germany’s ambassador to China, Jan Hecker, dies tragically after just two weeks on the job; Fujian health authorities mobilize after new COVID-19 cases emerge in the South China province; and a court rules that China’s search engines cannot bury negative search results. 

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about real estate behemoth Evergrande Group’s struggle to deal with its mountain of debt.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

China Stories

[Podcast] U.S.-China trade was never intended to be fair

James Carter
NüVoices

Eat the Buddha: A conversation with award-winning author Barbara Demick

NüVoices

The state of the field: U.S. China programs, with Rosie Levine and Jan Berris of the NCUSCR

Kaiser Kuo

Middle Class Shanghai with Cheng Li

Christopher Marquis

[Podcast] Rock Springs Massacre: A Chinatown burns in the American west

James Carter

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 176

Kaiser Kuo