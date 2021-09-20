The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 178

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: U.S.-China tensions rise over Taipei’s move to change the name of its representative office in the U.S.; Apple offers its latest smartphone at a price it hopes will grow its share in China; Stanford faculty call for an end to the U.S. Department of Justice’s controversial “China Initiative” over ethnic and racial profiling; the chairman of embattled Evergrande puts an expensive Hong Kong home up for sale; and Chinese internet companies fall in line when ordered by Beijing to promote “positive content.”
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global financial news reporter Lin Jinbing about a bad land deal in Korea by Huarong, one of China’s four major distressed debt management companies.