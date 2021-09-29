The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 179

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou returns to China; Huawei budget smartphone brand Honor recovers market share; Beijing cracks down hard on cryptocurrencies, effectively banning all crypto activity; embattled conglomerate HNA’s chairman and CEO both detained in China; questions emerge over banks with exposure to Evergrande; and multiple Chinese provinces suffer power shortfalls, including blackouts, and may face rationing.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about exploding lithium batteries, back in the news in China after two e-bike batteries caught fire — one causing a deadly apartment fire.

