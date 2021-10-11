The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 180

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Food delivery giant Meituan has been fined over half a billion dollars by China’s antitrust regulator; Beijing dangles unprecedented access to its enormous domestic market if it’s allowed to join the CPTPP; concerns over contagion from the Evergrande crisis loom; box office rebounds dramatically over Golden Week with the release of a big-budget war epic; and China’s Vice Premier Liú Hè 刘鹤 meets virtually with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai in what could signal a truce in the ongoing trade war.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global financial news reporter Yukun Zhang about the causes of China’s current power shortages.

