The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 182

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Beijing moves to stabilize coal prices in hopes of addressing shortages that have resulted in power outages and rationing; a Hong Kong real estate billionaire takes a $13 million loss in sell-off of bonds from embattled developer Kaisa; under pressure from regulators, Tencent and Alibaba begin tearing down some of the walls in their respective walled gardens; Huawei wins a big energy storage contract in Saudi Arabia; 13 people have been arrested in connection with the falsification of emissions data in Hebei; and Beijing denies reports that it has tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global companies reporter Manyun Zou about the crackdown on online gaming and its impact on game companies.