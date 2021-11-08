The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 184

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China’s Ministry of Commerce assures people that its suggestion that people stock up on staples for the winter was just a routine seasonal reminder; China’s exports climb year-over-year for the 13th straight month; Beijing prepares to introduce punitive measures aimed at “separatists” calling for Taiwan independence; quarantine requirements may soon be dropped for travel between the mainland and Hong Kong; and Merck looks to introduce new COVID-19 therapeutic to the Chinese market.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global company news editor Kelsey Cheng about what’s different with this year’s Double 11 — November 11 — online shopping extravaganza.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

