The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 186

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Two Chinese nationals have been killed, with 10 held for ransom and two still missing, after an attack in the Democratic Republic of the Congo just a few days after the kidnapping of five in a separate incident also in the DRC; Chinese ties with Lithuania near the breaking point over Taiwan; the U.S. Commerce Department adds more Chinese companies to its “entities list;” Beijing orders Alibaba and Baidu to clean up their cloud services in a bid to prevent on telecommunications fraud; Meituan incurs its biggest quarterly loss since Q3 2018; leading Chinese AI company SenseTime looks set to list in Hong Kong without a cybersecurity review from Beijing; and China’s birthrate drops to its lowest in over 40 years.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global financial news reporter Tang Ziyi about the trials and tribulations of foreign financial services companies operating in China.