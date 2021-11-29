The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 186

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Two Chinese nationals have been killed, with 10 held for ransom and two still missing, after an attack in the Democratic Republic of the Congo just a few days after the kidnapping of five in a separate incident also in the DRC; Chinese ties with Lithuania near the breaking point over Taiwan; the U.S. Commerce Department adds more Chinese companies to its “entities list;” Beijing orders Alibaba and Baidu to clean up their cloud services in a bid to prevent on telecommunications fraud; Meituan incurs its biggest quarterly loss since Q3 2018; leading Chinese AI company SenseTime looks set to list in Hong Kong without a cybersecurity review from Beijing; and China’s birthrate drops to its lowest in over 40 years.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global financial news reporter Tang Ziyi about the trials and tribulations of foreign financial services companies operating in China.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

You Can Learn Chinese

Cantonese and the uniqueness of Chinese dialects

Jared Turner
Confucius Temple in Harbin
China Stories

[SupChina] Harbin’s Confucius Temple and an embrace of nationalism

James Carter
Scan-to-order QR system sweeps China

[Podcast] Scan-to-order sweeps across China, to customers’ chagrin

Siyuan Meng

Peng Shuai latest, Olympic boycott threats and esports reach a new level in China

Mark Dreyer

The Carter Center’s survey on Chinese perception, with Yawei Liu and Michael Cerny

Kaiser Kuo

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 185

Kaiser Kuo