The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 187

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Investors get the jitters over the Omicron variant, rattling aviation stocks; Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi announces its impending delisting from the NYSE; China’s Vice Premier Liú Hè 刘鹤 says China is on target to hit its 6% GDP growth target for 2021; Evergrande looks increasingly dire and desperate; and the possible on-screen poisoning of a cat has Chinese audiences in an uproar over alleged animal cruelty.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast editor Nandini Venkata about a woman whose efforts to secure drugs to treat her child’s epilepsy have landed her in legal trouble.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

