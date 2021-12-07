The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 187

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Investors get the jitters over the Omicron variant, rattling aviation stocks; Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi announces its impending delisting from the NYSE; China’s Vice Premier Liú Hè 刘鹤 says China is on target to hit its 6% GDP growth target for 2021; Evergrande looks increasingly dire and desperate; and the possible on-screen poisoning of a cat has Chinese audiences in an uproar over alleged animal cruelty.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast editor Nandini Venkata about a woman whose efforts to secure drugs to treat her child’s epilepsy have landed her in legal trouble.