The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 188

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: A possible end to the chip shortage that has crippled auto manufacturing in China; downgrades of a dozen Chinese real estate developers from the three major credit rating agencies; Beijing launches a new free online tutoring platform in the wake of its crackdown on cram schools; British businesses in China report difficulty in attracting and retaining foreign talent due to China’s COVID restrictions; and once again, Hong Kong is the region with the world’s highest life expectancy.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about a promising new type of stainless steel developed in Hong Kong — a material that may significantly help in the fight against COVID-19.

