The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 189

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: electric vehicle startup Xpeng gets in trouble for abusing facial recognition tech in its showrooms; the stridently nationalistic editor-in-chief of the Global Times steps down; the U.S. Treasury Department expands its list of Chinese companies on its blacklist to include drone maker DJI and dozens of other companies over Xinjiang surveillance and alleged Iran exports; Hong Kong’s bourse weighs allowing SPACs — special-purpose acquisition companies — to sell shares; and the top Chinese planning body unveils its big priorities for 2022.
We also talk with June Deng, research analyst at Caixin Analyst, about ride-sharing giant Didi’s intention to list in Hong Kong after its abrupt announcement that it would de-list from the New York Stock Exchange.