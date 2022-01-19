The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief episode 191

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China’s GDP grew 8.1% in 2021 on low comparisons; flight cancellations continue as several Chinese cities experience Omicron variant cases; Beijing further tightens rules on after-school tutoring companies; China’s big mobile payment providers come one step closer to enforced interoperability; and embattled developer Evergrande’s automotive unit produces its first car, but the market isn’t impressed.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about the controversial explanations offered by authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong for COVID-19 cases in the respective cities.