The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief episode 191

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China’s GDP grew 8.1% in 2021 on low comparisons; flight cancellations continue as several Chinese cities experience Omicron variant cases; Beijing further tightens rules on after-school tutoring companies; China’s big mobile payment providers come one step closer to enforced interoperability; and embattled developer Evergrande’s automotive unit produces its first car, but the market isn’t impressed.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about the controversial explanations offered by authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong for COVID-19 cases in the respective cities.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

China Stories

[Podcast] Zunyi: The three-day meeting that pushed the CCP toward Mao

James Carter
Chinese students are learning classic Latin and Greek
China Stories

[Podcast] China looks to the Western classics

Chang Che

[Podcast] KFC faces regulatory heat after scalpers drive up price of limited-edition collectibles

Jiayun Feng

Mental models for understanding complexity, with Anthea Roberts and Nicolas Lamp

Kaiser Kuo

The curious case of Eileen Gu, and stay away from Olympic car crashes!

Mark Dreyer

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 190

Kaiser Kuo