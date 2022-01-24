The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 192

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: The hardships faced by a migrant worker who tested positive for the Delta variant have sparked widespread sympathy after his movements, and his backstory, were published online; Huawei’s venture capital investment arm, Hubble, looks to bolster Huawei’s chipmaking capabilities; and China’s real estate developers face continuing problems as bills come due.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about the results of an investigation into how Zhengzhou mishandled last summer’s deadly flooding.