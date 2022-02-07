The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 193

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Over 300 positive cases so far within the Olympic closed-loop; the Winter Games fuel a rise in interest in winter sports in China, with travel and spending on the rise; NASDAQ-listed electric vehicle maker Faraday Future is in trouble over misleading vehicle pre-sales figures; the IMF pushes Beijing to address slowing growth with more aggressive fiscal policy; and China’s vaccine makers are looking likely to enjoy significant profit growth for 2022.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about Beijing’s efforts to stamp out illegal after-school tutoring companies.