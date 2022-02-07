The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 193

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Over 300 positive cases so far within the Olympic closed-loop; the Winter Games fuel a rise in interest in winter sports in China, with travel and spending on the rise; NASDAQ-listed electric vehicle maker Faraday Future is in trouble over misleading vehicle pre-sales figures; the IMF pushes Beijing to address slowing growth with more aggressive fiscal policy; and China’s vaccine makers are looking likely to enjoy significant profit growth for 2022.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about Beijing’s efforts to stamp out illegal after-school tutoring companies.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

You Can Learn Chinese

Tones: Answers to questions you didn’t know to ask

John Pasden
China Sports Insider Podcast

Opening Ceremony analysis and a view from inside the Bubble

Mark Dreyer

[Podcast] The Tatsu Maru incident in the waning years of the Qing

James Carter

Why the law matters in China, with Jeremy Daum of Yale’s Paul Tsai China Law Center

Kaiser Kuo

On the eve of the Beijing Olympics, conspiracy theories, anthems, and more Eileen Gu

Mark Dreyer
Taizicheng Railway Station in Zhangjiakou, Beijing Olympics 2022

[Podcast] Inside the Olympic bubble at Beijing 2022

Alessia Kaiser