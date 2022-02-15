The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 194

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Beijing plans to announce sweeping standards on fintech and the digital yuan; Hong Kong steps up the fight against COVID-19; Beijing pushes back its target for peaking steel industry carbon emissions by five years; and three people are suspected of human trafficking after a disturbing video of a woman in shackles goes viral.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global financial news reporter Guo Yingzhe about the speculative bubble now forming around the Beijing Winter Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen.

