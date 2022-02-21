The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 195

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief:
A private lender could lose 10 million yuan in Ethereum following a court ruling on crypto loans; Huawei encounters difficulties in India; China cracks down on counterfeit Olympic mascots after “Bing Dwen Dwen” surges in popularity; Hong Kong battles an Omicron wave; and China’s oil imports decline for the first time in two decades.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global’s Joshua Dummer about the disturbing case of the woman shown chained to a wall in a Douyin video.