The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 195

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: 

A private lender could lose 10 million yuan in Ethereum following a court ruling on crypto loans; Huawei encounters difficulties in India; China cracks down on counterfeit Olympic mascots after “Bing Dwen Dwen” surges in popularity; Hong Kong battles an Omicron wave; and China’s oil imports decline for the first time in two decades.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global’s Joshua Dummer about the disturbing case of the woman shown chained to a wall in a Douyin video.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

