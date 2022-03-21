The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 198

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief:
A Boeing 737 flying from Kunming to Guangzhou plummeted suddenly in mountainous Guangxi with 132 aboard; Biden and Xi speak by video conference about Ukraine; Chinese ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang denies that China had any foreknowledge of the Russian invasion and calls claim that Russia asked for military assistance “disinformation;” China’s economy performs well in the first two months of 2022 — but the reasons for that aren’t cause for optimism; China’s top securities regulator moves to keep foreign listings open; HNA is in hot water again as its aviation group chairman, Bao Qifa, is taken away by police; more restrictions on online fandoms in China; and social media and gaming giant Tencent plans to downsize.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about China’s battle with a new subvariant of Omicron.