The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 199

China’s ambassador to the United States says that China’s relationship with Russia does have a bottom line; Chinese consumer drone powerhouse DJI is upbraided over its inability to ground drones used by Russian forces in Ukraine; Shanghai battles an outbreak of the Omicron variant; ZTE shares jump as the company is released from probation by the U.S.; Weibo is added to the list of noncompliant U.S.-listed Chinese companies, and is threatened with potential delisting; and Chinese real estate developer Sunac files for an extension on payments on a $630 million onshore bond.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata for the latest on the tragic crash of a China Eastern plane — a Boeing 737 — a week ago.

