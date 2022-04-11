The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 200

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief:
China’s ambassador to the United Nations calls for an investigation into the killings of civilians in Bucha, in the Kyiv suburbs; more grim allegations of human trafficking emerge in China; China’s top securities watchdog says new rules governing overseas IPOs will be fast-tracked; Bain reports declining private equity activity in China as exits decline; and JD.com founder Richard Liu steps down as CEO — the latest high-profile tech leader to relinquish day-to-day operational control as regulations tighten.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global deputy copy desk chief Joshua Dummer about the COVID-19 situation in Shanghai.