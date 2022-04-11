The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 200

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief:

China’s ambassador to the United Nations calls for an investigation into the killings of civilians in Bucha, in the Kyiv suburbs; more grim allegations of human trafficking emerge in China; China’s top securities watchdog says new rules governing overseas IPOs will be fast-tracked; Bain reports declining private equity activity in China as exits decline; and JD.com founder Richard Liu steps down as CEO — the latest high-profile tech leader to relinquish day-to-day operational control as regulations tighten.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global deputy copy desk chief Joshua Dummer about the COVID-19 situation in Shanghai.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

China Stories

[Podcast] A Mongol siege, the Black Death, and the end of two dynasties

James Carter
China Corner Office

Decarbonizing China with Giuliana Auinger, Asia Head of Sustainability at Schneider Electric

Chris Marquis

After the War: Scenarios China faces when the Russo-Ukrainian War eventually ends

Kaiser Kuo

[Podcast] Theodore White’s reporting of famine in Henan saved lives

Richard Yarrow

When native speakers lead you astray

John Pasden

[Podcast] Terracotta Warriors: An archaeological find for the ages

James Carter