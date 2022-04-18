The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 201

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief:

The lockdown in Shanghai continues as residents scramble to find sources of food and officials move against price gouging; the intercity logistics sector feels the pinch of the lockdowns, according to new research; TSMC sees revenues and profits growing healthily amidst huge demand for chips; the head of a joint ICBC-Goldman Sachs fund steps aside amidst speculation that he may be implicated in the investigation of two of his employees; and China — the world’s largest importer of crude oil — will be paying through the nose as energy prices soar. 

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global financial reporter Yukun Zhang about the fate of NFTs in China.  

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

