The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 201

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief:
The lockdown in Shanghai continues as residents scramble to find sources of food and officials move against price gouging; the intercity logistics sector feels the pinch of the lockdowns, according to new research; TSMC sees revenues and profits growing healthily amidst huge demand for chips; the head of a joint ICBC-Goldman Sachs fund steps aside amidst speculation that he may be implicated in the investigation of two of his employees; and China — the world’s largest importer of crude oil — will be paying through the nose as energy prices soar.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global financial reporter Yukun Zhang about the fate of NFTs in China.