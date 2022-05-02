The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 202

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief:

Beijing scrambles to control a COVID-19 outbreak in the capital, undertaking mass testing; leading commercial drone maker DJI suspends operations in both Russia and Ukraine; asset management companies report soaring profits — as do makers of COVID test kits; and three Chinese nationals are dead after an apparent suicide attack at a Confucius Institute in Karachi.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata for the latest in the case of Richard Liu, the founder of e-commerce giant JD.com, who was acquitted of rape charges but is being sued for damages by the original plaintiff, who claims that Liu assaulted her in September of 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

