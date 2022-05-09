The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 203

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief:
The Beijing leadership doubles down on its controversial “Dynamic Zero-Covid Strategy”; foreign companies feel the pinch from the Covid lockdowns, especially in logistics, according to a new European Union Chamber of Commerce survey; China’s regulators appear to back off a bit from their ongoing crackdown on China’s fintech sector; the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, have been postponed; and China’s central bank extends a $15 billion credit line to fire up the coal sector.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about the horrifying story now making the rounds on the internet of an elderly woman mistakenly believed to be dead and zipped into a body bag at an elderly care facility.