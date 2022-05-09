The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 203

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief:

The Beijing leadership doubles down on its controversial “Dynamic Zero-Covid Strategy”; foreign companies feel the pinch from the Covid lockdowns, especially in logistics, according to a new European Union Chamber of Commerce survey; China’s regulators appear to back off a bit from their ongoing crackdown on China’s fintech sector; the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, have been postponed; and China’s central bank extends a $15 billion credit line to fire up the coal sector. 

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about the horrifying story now making the rounds on the internet of an elderly woman mistakenly believed to be dead and zipped into a body bag at an elderly care facility.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

China Stories

[Podcast] May 4, 1919: Who were the heirs of the revolution?

James Carter
China Sports Insider Podcast

From Shanghai to the NFL: Rams rookie eager to make the grade

Mark Dreyer

Chinese public opinion on the Russo-Ukrainian War, with Yawei Liu and Danielle Goldfarb

Kaiser Kuo

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 202

Kaiser Kuo

The six types of Chinese learners

John Pasden

[Podcast] Out of the Boxer Indemnities, a world-class university

James Carter