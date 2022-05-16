The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 204

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief:
Ridesharing giant Didi Global says it will not complete a cybersecurity review before its pending delisting from the NYSE; Hong Kong authorities bust a money-laundering scheme; and Joe Biden dangles the possibility of dropping Trump-era tariffs, even as Beijing bridles at changes to the language on a State Department “fact sheet” on Taiwan.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata for an update on China’s COVID-19 outbreak and unpopular lockdowns, as well as the latest on mRNA vaccines.