The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 205

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: USTR Katherine Tai is still not saying whether the Biden administration will lift some tariffs on Chinese goods; Chinese companies listed in the U.S. face a November deadline to resolve the longstanding audit issues; Luckin Coffee reports its first-ever operating profit; Airbnb checks out of China; and Beijing targets stimulus at airlines and consumers in hopes of reviving an economy clobbered by COVID lockdowns.

We also speak with Nandini Venkata, Caixin Global’s podcast producer, about the difficulties of traveling out of Shanghai as lockdowns appear to come to an end.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

You Can Learn Chinese

Vocab apps and learner engagement

Kaiser Kuo
China Stories

[Podcast] France’s Hong Kong: The leased territory of Guangzhouwan

James Carter

Covering the U.S.-China relations beat with the FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo

Kaiser Kuo

Ultimate influencers: Frisbee sees boom thanks to Chinese KOLs

Mark Dreyer

[Podcast] The Yangzhou massacre of 1645

James Carter

Too much of a good thing? Connectivity and the age of “unpeace,” with the ECFR’s Mark Leonard

Kaiser Kuo