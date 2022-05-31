The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 205

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: USTR Katherine Tai is still not saying whether the Biden administration will lift some tariffs on Chinese goods; Chinese companies listed in the U.S. face a November deadline to resolve the longstanding audit issues; Luckin Coffee reports its first-ever operating profit; Airbnb checks out of China; and Beijing targets stimulus at airlines and consumers in hopes of reviving an economy clobbered by COVID lockdowns.
We also speak with Nandini Venkata, Caixin Global’s podcast producer, about the difficulties of traveling out of Shanghai as lockdowns appear to come to an end.