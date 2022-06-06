The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 206

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: A kerfuffle in China over images in textbooks; the chairman and CEO of a financial services company faces a two-year ban on securities trading; the numbers are down again this month as Shanghai and other Chinese cities emerge from lockdown; EU says that China will take advantage of Russia’s energy woes; and a bit reshuffle at Ant Financial.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about Amazon’s decision to pull one of its most popular products — the Kindle, and the Kindle bookstore — out of China.