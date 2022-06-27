The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 208

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: The USTR is still wavering on easing tariffs as Katherine Tai sees tariffs as “leverage” against China; Xi Jinping calls economic sanctions a “double-edged sword” in his opening speech at the BRICS Summit; TikTok’s Chinese sister company Douyin wins rights for digital broadcast of the World Cup; and EV maker NIO responds after two people are killed when one of its pilot cars crashes through a wall at a parking garage and plummets three stories.

In addition, Nandini Venkata, Caixin Global’s podcast producer, joins Kaiser to discuss the scandal in Henan over abuse of the COVID health code app.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

