The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 209

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief:
Xi Jinping swears in Hong Kong’s new chief executive, John Lee, and says that Hong Kong must be governed by “patriots;” a Hong Kong investor sues to have embattled developer Evergrande liquidated; China is on track to increase coal production by 200 million tons in 2022; and Chinese cities reduce spending for the second half of the year amid economic slowdowns and fiscal shortfalls.
In addition, we speak with Manyun Zou about China’s green energy trading market.