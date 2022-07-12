The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 210

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief:
A senior executive has left ByteDance, the company behind TikTok after his hardware initiatives were unsuccessful; a knife attack in a Shanghai hospital results in multiple injuries to hospital staff; Hong Kong eases some COVID control measures; an iron ore mining project in Guinea is once again on hold after the Chinese and Guinean sides fail to come to an agreement; and a major Chinese contract manufacturer for smartphones plans a public listing.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about a worrying outbreak of the flu — yes, the flu, not COVID — in South China.