The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 212

Podcast
Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief:

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a call lasting over two hours ahead of a possible visit to Taiwan by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and a congressional delegation; Beijing will stick with its “zero-COVID” strategy despite the economic hit; and China’s digital currency gets some new measures to combat privacy violations and prevent laundering.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global’s Nandini Venkata about why Chinese company Miniso is under attack by short-sellers.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

China Stories

[Podcast] The first days of electric Shanghai

James Carter
Sinica

The Sinica Network presents the Café & Seda (Coffee & Silk) Podcast

Kaiser Kuo

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 211

Kaiser Kuo

Game-based learning with Fred Poole, Ph.D.

John Pasden

[Podcast] What if the U.S. had backed Mao during World War II? It almost happened

James Carter

Prototype Nation: Silvia Lindtner on what drives Chinese tech innovation, and how tech drives Chinese statecraft

Kaiser Kuo