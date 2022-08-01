The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 212

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief:
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a call lasting over two hours ahead of a possible visit to Taiwan by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and a congressional delegation; Beijing will stick with its “zero-COVID” strategy despite the economic hit; and China’s digital currency gets some new measures to combat privacy violations and prevent laundering.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global’s Nandini Venkata about why Chinese company Miniso is under attack by short-sellers.