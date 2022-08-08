The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 213

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Sino-U.S. relations continue to suffer in the aftermath of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial trip to Taiwan; the U.S. expands its ban on the sale of semiconductor design equipment to China; Chinese electric vehicle battery maker CATL sues a rival over alleged IP infringement; troubled property developer Evergrande abandons plans to build a massive soccer stadium in Southern China; and China’s two largest online game publishers see zero new titles approved in the latest government list.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global’s Nandini Venkata about Alibaba’s turbulent ride in the U.S. as it faces a potential delisting over the ongoing audit controversy.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

