The China Marketing Pulse: July edition

Welcome back to the second episode of The Pulse, where Lauren shares a collection of noteworthy China marketing campaigns and content trends.
Topics covered in this episode include:
- A trending domestic travel destination in Ningxia nicknamed “China’s Route 66” and “China’s Morocco.”
- The massive growing demand for edible bird nests and the two brands that ranked first and second in Taobao’s pharmaceuticals category during this year’s 618 shopping festival.
- Lauren’s tips for how brands can leverage the popular reality show Sisters Who Make Waves.
- Some examples of brands besides Perfect Dairy that are using private traffic.
