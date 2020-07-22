The China Marketing Pulse: July edition

China Marketing Podcast

Lauren Hallanan

Welcome back to the second episode of The Pulse, where Lauren shares a collection of noteworthy China marketing campaigns and content trends.

Topics covered in this episode include:

  • A trending domestic travel destination in Ningxia nicknamed “China’s Route 66” and “China’s Morocco.”
  • The massive growing demand for edible bird nests and the two brands that ranked first and second in Taobao’s pharmaceuticals category during this year’s 618 shopping festival.
  • Lauren’s tips for how brands can leverage the popular reality show Sisters Who Make Waves.
  • Some examples of brands besides Perfect Dairy that are using private traffic.

For video versions of the podcast, check out Lauren’s YouTube channel or visit her website if you’d like more information.

Host: Lauren Hallanan

Website | LinkedIn | WeChat: H1212118514

Check out Lauren’s book: Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers and KOLs.

­To learn more about marketing in China, sign up for Lauren’s newsletter: China Marketing Insights.

