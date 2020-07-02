The controversy over Fang Fang’s ‘Wuhan Diary’: A conversation with the translator, Michael Berry

Sinica

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo

This week on Sinica, Kaiser speaks with Michael Berry, the translator of the Wuhan-based writer Fang Fang’s controversial Wuhan Diary: Dispatches from a Quarantined City. Michael discusses Fang Fang’s body of work and how her daily online posts on WeChat (which were compiled to become her book) drew the ire of critics who have denounced the diary as an act of national betrayal and have even leveled threats against both the author and the translator. Michael Berry is a professor of contemporary Chinese cultural studies and the director of the Center for Chinese Studies at UCLA. 

5:21: Reflections on Fang Fang’s Soft Burial 

10:42: Fang Fang’s diary, and its backlash 

21:08: An excerpt from Wuhan Diary

31:07: COVID-19: The common enemy of humankind 

Recommendations:

Michael: The album Free Spirit, by the band Chandresh Kudwa. For a taste, you can listen to the title track here

Kaiser: The mockumentary TV show called What We Do in the Shadows.

Suggested for you

Sinica

Why doesn’t the China bubble pop? A conversation with Bloomberg’s chief economist, Tom Orlik

Kaiser Kuo
The China in Africa Podcast

Chinese immigrants in Africa assimilate far more than you may think

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 121

Kaiser Kuo

Ep. 69: China AI with Jeff Ding

Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 120

Kaiser Kuo

Censored: Molly Roberts on how China uses deterrence, distraction, and dilution to control its internet

Kaiser Kuo