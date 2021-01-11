The corporate legal environment in China, with Peter Corne

Podcast

Play episode:

Christopher Marquis
China Corner Office

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Peter Corne, who leads international law firm Dorsey & Whitney’s mainland China offices from his home in Shanghai. Peter discusses how legal services have evolved in China in recent decades across different sectors, from corporate entry to intellectual property. As Chinese courts have become more professionalized and domestic legal talent has developed, China has become more litigious. As a result, there has also been a dramatic increase in private mediation and arbitration, and Peter discusses his role on a number of influential mediation panels. Other topics addressed in the podcast include how, despite trade tensions, there are still robust mechanisms in place to attract foreign investment to China, and the important progress China is making in clean technology  and environmental law.

Christopher Marquis is the Samuel C. Johnson Professor in Sustainable Global Enterprise at Cornell University. His teaching and research are focused on business and entrepreneurship in China. Read more

