The curious case of Eileen Gu, and stay away from Olympic car crashes!

Podcast

Play episode:

Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian
China Sports Insider Podcast

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu is poised to take the Beijing Olympics by storm, but a new story from The Wall Street Journal raises questions about her citizenship status. She now competes for China, but has she given up her U.S. passport as required under Chinese law? There’s lots for Mark and Haig to get into here: who decides someone’s nationality or citizenship? Does it matter, and to whom? And what could this mean for other athletes in China’s orbit? (1:32) Meanwhile, Gu has been outspoken on U.S. issues, so is it fair to criticize her for not speaking out on Chinese issues? (7:01)

Elsewhere in the show, Dutch athletes are told to leave their electronics at home so they don’t get spied on — sage advice or over the top? (12:57) The Olympic bubble is now in operation, but it sounds like some might not be happy with the food choices on offer… (16:28) This week, Beijing warned its citizens to steer clear if they see an Olympic vehicle in a car crash — here’s why! (18:33) Finally, a UK court has ordered Chinese company PPTV to pay the Premier League more than $200 million, but what are the chances they pay up? (21:18)

Mark Dreyer runs the China Sports Insider website, which features sports news and analysis related to China’s fast-growing sports industry. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Twitter

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast.

Suggested for you

Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 190

Kaiser Kuo
You Can Learn Chinese

Why typing characters is better than handwriting

Jared Turner

[SupChina] China’s ‘five-anti’ campaign of 1952

James Carter

The sociologist watching the China-watchers: A conversation with David McCourt

Kaiser Kuo

Rachel Llanes spills all on life inside Team China’s camp

Mark Dreyer

The China story behind Apple’s $3 trillion valuation, with Doug Guthrie

Chris Marquis