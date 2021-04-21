The economic costs of decoupling from China

Christopher Marquis
China Corner Office

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to Craig Allen, the president of the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC), and Alexander Wyatt-Mackle, a senior economist at Oxford Economics, about how the costs of foreign economic policies are often not well understood and can have real-world consequences. In particular, they discuss some recent reports that show how and why the China tariffs of the last four years have had mostly negative economic effects across a number of indicators such as employment and stock market valuations and also have led to a decline in global GDP. Also discussed are how the U.S. can better balance economic and national security concerns in its relations with China, the global semiconductor industry, and some of the positive effects of Chinese business and trade on the U.S. economy.

Christopher Marquis is the Samuel C. Johnson Professor in Sustainable Global Enterprise at Cornell University. His teaching and research are focused on business and entrepreneurship in China. Read more

