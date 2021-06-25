The Flower World

Podcast

Play episode:

Clay Baldo
Strangers in China

Xiao Xiao runs a vintage shop in Shanghai. But it’s her particular sensibility and artistry that turned the place into something really beautiful. She certainly cares about making money and success, but the Flower World has something that is really lacking in trendy neighborhoods around Shanghai — it has a soul. There are so many places around the city that reflect the brutal consumerist cynicism that pervades Shanghai’s retail market. But Xiao Xiao’s love for quirky objects and her deep understanding of secondhand fashion have created a cloistered little paradise on Julu Road. In this episode, Clay speaks with her about the store, and her success in pumping some color back into the heart of a cold city.

Originally from the U.S., Clay moved to China after graduating from Bates College in 2013. His background is in audio production and script writing. He first got interested in China in college and studied abroad in Beijing. When Clay’s not thinking about the individual’s role in shaping culture, he’s snuggling with his pug, trying and failing to make rap music, reading comic books, and rollerskating. Read more

Suggested for you

NüVoices

The shrinking China foreign press corps, and reporting in Xinjiang, with Sophia Yan

NüVoices
Sinica

China’s population conundrum, with UNC demographer Yong Cai

Kaiser Kuo

China and rare earths: A view from U.S. states

Christopher Marquis

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 165

Kaiser Kuo

An update on Chinese lending in Africa

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

COVID-19 origins revisited, with Deborah Seligsohn

Kaiser Kuo