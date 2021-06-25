Xiao Xiao runs a vintage shop in Shanghai. But it’s her particular sensibility and artistry that turned the place into something really beautiful. She certainly cares about making money and success, but the Flower World has something that is really lacking in trendy neighborhoods around Shanghai — it has a soul. There are so many places around the city that reflect the brutal consumerist cynicism that pervades Shanghai’s retail market. But Xiao Xiao’s love for quirky objects and her deep understanding of secondhand fashion have created a cloistered little paradise on Julu Road. In this episode, Clay speaks with her about the store, and her success in pumping some color back into the heart of a cold city.
The Flower World
