The future of U.S.-China commercial relations in the Biden administration

Podcast

Play episode:

Christopher Marquis
China Corner Office

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Craig Allen, President of the US-China Business Council and Robert Daly, director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Woodrow Wilson Center. Their discussion centered on how the U.S. can productively pursue constructive relations with China while also defending American interests and a rules-based order. In particular they discuss increased multilateral engagement, better coordination on China policy within the U.S. government, and how the U.S. can more effectively compete with China.

Christopher Marquis is the Samuel C. Johnson Professor in Sustainable Global Enterprise at Cornell University. His teaching and research are focused on business and entrepreneurship in China. Read more

Suggested for you

Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 151

Kaiser Kuo
Middle Earth — China's cultural industry podcast

#49 China’s New Year box office bonanza

Aladin Farré

Julie Klinger on China’s rare earth frontier

Kaiser Kuo

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 150

Kaiser Kuo

When should you start learning characters?

John Pasden

The Siren song, part 2

Clay Baldo