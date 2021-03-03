This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Craig Allen, President of the US-China Business Council and Robert Daly, director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Woodrow Wilson Center. Their discussion centered on how the U.S. can productively pursue constructive relations with China while also defending American interests and a rules-based order. In particular they discuss increased multilateral engagement, better coordination on China policy within the U.S. government, and how the U.S. can more effectively compete with China.
The future of U.S.-China commercial relations in the Biden administration
Play episode: