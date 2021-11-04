The hundred day countdown begins, IOC releases its playbook, and an interview with USA Today’s Dan Wolken

Mark Dreyer
This week: fewer than a hundred days to go to the Beijing Olympics, and foreign athletes have been trickling in for test events. What’s happening? What are they saying? (0:49)

The IOC released their playbook — their game plan for the Olympics. How will visiting media and athletes react to Beijing’s health and safety measures? (6:15)

Then we talk to USA Today’s Dan Wolken. He’s covered four Olympics, and he’s coming to Beijing. What does he make of the playbook? (12:39)

And we end with the saga of China’s men’s national ice hockey team. Their story is getting a lot of attention from foreign media. At the Olympic tournament they’ll be in a group with Canada, USA, and Germany, and there’s a real chance they’ll get blown out. How did we get here? What’s the way out? (34:39)

Update: Since we recorded this, the IIHF has announced that China will not be kicked out of the Olympic tournament.

Mark Dreyer runs the China Sports Insider website, which features sports news and analysis related to China’s fast-growing sports industry. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

