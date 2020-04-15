 The massive growth of ecommerce livestreaming during COVID-19 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

The massive growth of ecommerce livestreaming during COVID-19

This week’s episode discusses once again China’s ecommerce livestreaming industry. As mentioned in episode 69, this industry has experienced massive growth due to COVID-19. In fact, leading ecommerce livestreaming platform Taobao Live reported that in early February, livestream sessions on the platform had increased by 110% year over year.

On today’s episode, Lauren discusses the ways in which the industry has grown and changed and shares specific examples and case studies we’ve seen over the past several months.

Topics include:

–       How famous streamers adapted their product offerings

–       The creative (and sometimes odd) ways that many traditionally offline businesses began using livestreaming

–       Thoughts on WeChat’s and Xiaohongshu’s newly launched livestreaming functions

–       Will the trend continue after COVID-19

Additional resources:

Ep. 69: 16 catchphrases that Chinese livestreamers use to engage their audiences and drive sales

Ep. 58: Is ecommerce livestreaming in China a good fit for your brand?

­To learn more about marketing in China, sign up for Lauren’s newsletter: The China Marketing Update!

Apply or nominate someone to be on the podcast:

Email to: lauren@unchartedmedia.co

Include name, title, company, topics to discuss, and how you (or a nominee) could be of value to listeners.

Host: Lauren Hallanan

Website: www.chinainfluencermarketing.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lauren-hallanan/

WeChat: H1212118514

Check out Lauren’s book: Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers and KOLs.

Share
R.I.P. Liu Dehai, pipa virtuoso Previous post
Lauren Hallanan

Lauren Hallanan is the head of marketing at Chatly and a Chinese social media marketing expert focusing on influencer marketing, live streaming, and the rise of Chinese domestic brands. She is the co-author of the Amazon bestselling book book "Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers, and KOLs", host of the China Marketing Podcast and creator of the China Marketing Insights newsletter and WeChat account. On top of that she runs www.chinalivestream.com, which she originally started as a way to document her journey of becoming a popular streamer with over 400K Chinese fans. She lived in China for 8 years and is fluent in Mandarin.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn April 15, 2020

‘China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for six key days’

Jeremy Goldkorn April 15, 2020

Han migrants incentivized to move to Xinjiang as Uyghurs sent away

Jeremy Goldkorn April 15, 2020

Another step back for rule of law in Hong Kong

Jeremy Goldkorn April 15, 2020

Links for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

The editors April 15, 2020

China Marketing Podcast: The massive growth of ecommerce livestreaming during COVID-19 

The editors April 15, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.