The massive growth of ecommerce livestreaming during COVID-19

This week’s episode discusses once again China’s ecommerce livestreaming industry. As mentioned in episode 69, this industry has experienced massive growth due to COVID-19. In fact, leading ecommerce livestreaming platform Taobao Live reported that in early February, livestream sessions on the platform had increased by 110% year over year.

On today’s episode, Lauren discusses the ways in which the industry has grown and changed and shares specific examples and case studies we’ve seen over the past several months.

Topics include:

– How famous streamers adapted their product offerings

– The creative (and sometimes odd) ways that many traditionally offline businesses began using livestreaming

– Thoughts on WeChat’s and Xiaohongshu’s newly launched livestreaming functions

– Will the trend continue after COVID-19

Additional resources:

Ep. 69: 16 catchphrases that Chinese livestreamers use to engage their audiences and drive sales

Ep. 58: Is ecommerce livestreaming in China a good fit for your brand?

