[Podcast] The Nanchang Uprising and the birth of the PLA

China’s military, the People’s Liberation Army, traces its founding to a 1927 rebellion designed largely as a last-ditch effort to boost morale after a purge by the Kuomintang had killed at least 90% of the members of the Chinese Communist Party.
