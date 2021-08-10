[Podcast] The Nanchang Uprising and the birth of the PLA

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
China Stories
illustration of PLA insignia
Illustration by Derek Zheng

China’s military, the People’s Liberation Army, traces its founding to a 1927 rebellion designed largely as a last-ditch effort to boost morale after a purge by the Kuomintang had killed at least 90% of the members of the Chinese Communist Party.

Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/08/04/the-nanchang-uprising-and-the-birth-of-the-pla/

Narrated by James Darwin Van Fleet.

China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

