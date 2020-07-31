The nation of diaspora: April Zhu on reporting from Nairobi, part 2

April Zhu is a freelance journalist and writer based in Nairobi, Kenya. Her work focuses on gender, urban inequality, and ChinaKenya relations. In this episode, NüVoices board member Cindy Gao talks to April about: 

  • How Nairobi is a city with a plot
  • Why covering women’s issues helps us understand power
  • “Ecosystems” of violence in Nairobi’s informal settlements
  • Why the opposite of Sinophobia is not Sinophilia, but nuance
  • What is missing in “China-Africa” discourse

Resources: 

A lost ‘Little Africa’: How China, too, blames foreigners for the virus, Sinophobia spreads faster than the coronavirus, and A death penalty for the poor, by April Zhu. 

Recommendations:

April: The Dragonfly Sea, by Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor. 

Cindy: The TV series What We Do in the Shadows, available on Hulu.

