The nation of diaspora: April Zhu on reporting from Nairobi, part 2

April Zhu is a freelance journalist and writer based in Nairobi, Kenya. Her work focuses on gender, urban inequality, and China–Kenya relations. In this episode, NüVoices board member Cindy Gao talks to April about:
- How Nairobi is a city with a plot
- Why covering women’s issues helps us understand power
- “Ecosystems” of violence in Nairobi’s informal settlements
- Why the opposite of Sinophobia is not Sinophilia, but nuance
- What is missing in “China-Africa” discourse
Resources:
A lost ‘Little Africa’: How China, too, blames foreigners for the virus, Sinophobia spreads faster than the coronavirus, and A death penalty for the poor, by April Zhu.
Recommendations:
April: The Dragonfly Sea, by Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor.
Cindy: The TV series What We Do in the Shadows, available on Hulu.