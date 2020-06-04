 The Pulse: Bite-sized news and updates on China’s marketing industry - SupChina
The Pulse: Bite-sized news and updates on China’s marketing industry

This week, Lauren is introducing a new monthly series called The Pulse, where she will share her recent observations on the China marketing industry. Content will include the analysis of new social media platform features and trending topics, as well as the identification of WeChat Official Accounts or influencers that Lauren thinks are worth following, interesting online campaigns, and up-and-coming brands.

Topics covered in this episode:

  • Xiǎohóngshū 小红书 product sample giveaway function
  • Ecommerce livestreaming features you may not know about
  • Perfect Diary virtual pet loyalty point game
  • Chinese beauty brand Little Ondine (小奥汀 xiǎo aòtīng)
  • Xiaohongshu vlogs encouraging users to visit museums and offline exhibitions
  • Popular search terms on Xiaohongshu
  • Táobàngdān 淘榜单, a useful WeChat Official Account
  • Some things to consider before working with a livestreaming KOL

If you would like more details and visuals on the topics Lauren discusses in the episode, check out her YouTube page or follow her on LinkedIn to see related videos.

Host: Lauren Hallanan

Website | LinkedIn | WeChat: H1212118514

Check out Lauren’s book: Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers and KOLs.

­To learn more about marketing in China, sign up for Lauren’s newsletter: The China Marketing Update!

Lauren Hallanan

Lauren Hallanan is the head of marketing at Chatly and a Chinese social media marketing expert focusing on influencer marketing, live streaming, and the rise of Chinese domestic brands. She is the co-author of the Amazon bestselling book book "Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers, and KOLs", host of the China Marketing Podcast and creator of the China Marketing Insights newsletter and WeChat account. On top of that she runs www.chinalivestream.com, which she originally started as a way to document her journey of becoming a popular streamer with over 400K Chinese fans. She lived in China for 8 years and is fluent in Mandarin.

