The Pulse: Bite-sized news and updates on China’s marketing industry

This week, Lauren is introducing a new monthly series called The Pulse, where she will share her recent observations on the China marketing industry. Content will include the analysis of new social media platform features and trending topics, as well as the identification of WeChat Official Accounts or influencers that Lauren thinks are worth following, interesting online campaigns, and up-and-coming brands.

Topics covered in this episode:

Xiǎohóngshū 小红书 product sample giveaway function

Ecommerce livestreaming features you may not know about

Perfect Diary virtual pet loyalty point game

Chinese beauty brand Little Ondine (小奥汀 xiǎo aòtīng)

Xiaohongshu vlogs encouraging users to visit museums and offline exhibitions

Popular search terms on Xiaohongshu

Táobàngdān 淘榜单, a useful WeChat Official Account

Some things to consider before working with a livestreaming KOL

