The rivalry: Beijing vs. Shanghai

John and Jared answer a listener’s question about the rivalry between China’s two most famous cities: Shanghai and Beijing. They discuss culture, history, and language, and even provide one additional view from a mystery correspondent!
The guest interview is with William White, a professional simultaneous interpreter in Chinese with decades of experience and stories.
