The rivalry: Beijing vs. Shanghai

John and Jared answer a listener’s question about the rivalry between China’s two most famous cities: Shanghai and Beijing. They discuss culture, history, and language, and even provide one additional view from a mystery correspondent!

The guest interview is with William White, a professional simultaneous interpreter in Chinese with decades of experience and stories.

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

