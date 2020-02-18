 The secrets behind a fast-growing Chinese DTC brand - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

The secrets behind a fast-growing Chinese DTC brand

The rise of Chinese domestic brands is one of the defining business stories of the last decade. Listening to Mia Wang, the CEO of the popular Chinese women’s fitness apparel brand MAIA ACTIVE, it is easy to see why domestic brands are doing so well. 

This episode will be particularly useful for brands that are just entering the China market, as Mia shares a lot of the tactics her team used to take the company from 0 in 2016 to having over 300 different products, a very successful Tmall presence, and three offline stores today.

­To learn more about marketing in China, sign up for the China Marketing Update! 

Resources:

MAIA ACTIVE Company Intro Deck

Guest: Mia Wang

LinkedIn | Email 

Host: Lauren Hallanan

Website | LinkedIn | WeChat: H1212118514

Check out Lauren’s book: Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers and KOLs.

Share
View from Beijing: How the COVID-19 crisis is impacting China-Africa trade Previous post
Lauren Hallanan

Lauren Hallanan is the head of marketing at Chatly and a Chinese social media marketing expert focusing on influencer marketing, live streaming, and the rise of Chinese domestic brands. She is the co-author of the Amazon bestselling book book "Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers, and KOLs", host of the China Marketing Podcast and creator of the China Marketing Insights newsletter and WeChat account. On top of that she runs www.chinalivestream.com, which she originally started as a way to document her journey of becoming a popular streamer with over 400K Chinese fans. She lived in China for 8 years and is fluent in Mandarin.

Related articles

Week in review for March 13, 2020

The editors March 13, 2020

Editors note for March 13, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn March 13, 2020

First confirmed case of COVID-19 was November 17

Jeremy Goldkorn March 13, 2020

France to allow some Huawei 5G gear

Jeremy Goldkorn March 13, 2020

Sanity crisis: Self-quarantine in Beijing

Anthony Tao March 13, 2020

Links for March 13, 2020

The editors March 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.