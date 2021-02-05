The Siren song, part 1

In the first episode of the second season of Strangers in China, host Clay Baldo explores the lives of Daisy and the other women of the Shanghai Sirens, China’s first women’s ultimate frisbee team. They need frisbee — they’re obsessed with it. The story of the team and its 2020 season, which was never really supposed to happen due to the pandemic, is one of self-discovery, adversity, passion, and camaraderie.
