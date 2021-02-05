The Siren song, part 1

In the first episode of the second season of Strangers in China, host Clay Baldo explores the lives of Daisy and the other women of the Shanghai Sirens, China’s first women’s ultimate frisbee team. They need frisbee they’re obsessed with it. The story of the team and its 2020 season, which was never really supposed to happen due to the pandemic, is one of self-discovery, adversity, passion, and camaraderie. 

Originally from the U.S., Clay moved to China after graduating from Bates College in 2013. His background is in audio production and script writing. He first got interested in China in college and studied abroad in Beijing. When Clay’s not thinking about the individual’s role in shaping culture, he’s snuggling with his pug, trying and failing to make rap music, reading comic books, and rollerskating. Read more

