The six types of Chinese learners

In 2021, Jared and John at Mandarin Companion surveyed over a thousand Chinese learners worldwide. Based on a statistical analysis, they found six main types of Chinese learners. Which one are you? Interview is with Dillon Jaghory who achieved a high level of Chinese proficiency while living in the U.S.
